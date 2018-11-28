這本書關於政治。

This book is about politics.

David想知道更多有關於他媽媽的生平。

David wants to know more about his mother's life.

我想談談有關你兒子在學校的表現。

I want to talk about your son's performance at school.

相信讀者一般都能掌握使用about表達「關於」的意思，但人們不時會誤用about，以下是一些常見的錯誤：

我怕狗。

ˇ I fear dogs.

╳ I fear about dogs.

我很尊敬校長。

ˇI respect the principal very much.

╳I respect about the principal very much.

在課堂上我們討論政治。

ˇIn the lecture we discuss politics.

╳In the lecture we discuss about politics.

他在電郵中提及你的新書。

ˇHe mentioned your new book in the email.

╳He mentioned about your new book in the email.

我們兩個方案也會考慮。

ˇWe shall consider both options.

╳We shall consider about both options.

除了about，介詞with也會在不知不覺間多用了，如下面兩例。讀者可在日常生活中多加留意。

Peter和Sarah還在拍拖。

ˇ Peter is still dating Sarah.

╳Peter is still dating with Sarah.

我常常陪媽媽去看醫生。

ˇI always accompany my mother to see the doctor.

╳I always accompany with my mother to see the doctor.

■文︰左靄雲博士

香港浸會大學英文系助理教授，主要從事應用語言學、語篇分析和英粵普語法對比的教學與研究。