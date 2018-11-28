【明報專訊】英文中的about是一個常用介詞(preposition)，用於名詞(noun)或名詞短語(noun phrase)前面，表「關於」的意思。如：
這本書關於政治。
This book is about politics.
David想知道更多有關於他媽媽的生平。
David wants to know more about his mother's life.
我想談談有關你兒子在學校的表現。
I want to talk about your son's performance at school.
相信讀者一般都能掌握使用about表達「關於」的意思，但人們不時會誤用about，以下是一些常見的錯誤：
我怕狗。
ˇ I fear dogs.
╳ I fear about dogs.
我很尊敬校長。
ˇI respect the principal very much.
╳I respect about the principal very much.
在課堂上我們討論政治。
ˇIn the lecture we discuss politics.
╳In the lecture we discuss about politics.
他在電郵中提及你的新書。
ˇHe mentioned your new book in the email.
╳He mentioned about your new book in the email.
我們兩個方案也會考慮。
ˇWe shall consider both options.
╳We shall consider about both options.
除了about，介詞with也會在不知不覺間多用了，如下面兩例。讀者可在日常生活中多加留意。
Peter和Sarah還在拍拖。
ˇ Peter is still dating Sarah.
╳Peter is still dating with Sarah.
我常常陪媽媽去看醫生。
ˇI always accompany my mother to see the doctor.
╳I always accompany with my mother to see the doctor.
■文︰左靄雲博士
香港浸會大學英文系助理教授，主要從事應用語言學、語篇分析和英粵普語法對比的教學與研究。