Culture Express : Life is a ripple of love and fear

"Life itself tricks us. It misleads us. It paints one man a hero when he may well be a villain," says Abby (Olivia Wilde) in the film — Life Itself. "Maybe the heroes and villains of our stories are just day players in a much bigger movie."

Similar to many other couples, Abby and Will (Oscar Isaac) fall in love in college, get married and prepare to bring their first child into the world. Their unexpected journey of twists ripples out through continents and generations.

Their story is linked to Dylan (Olivia Cooke), a troubled young woman trying to resolve her emotional entanglements, Irwin (Mandy Patinkin), bringing up his granddaughter in a perilous（非常危險的）world, Mr Saccione (Antonio Banderas), a wealthy landlord in Spain, plantation manager Javier (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and his family.

With an esteemed cast and settings that range from the crowded streets of Manhattan to sunbathed olive groves in the Spanish countryside, Life Itself explores common dichotomies（對立） between luck and misfortune, triumph and tragedy, and steers the viewers through the intricacies（錯綜複雜）of life itself.

Title: Life Itself (《生命中的美好意外》)

Release Date: 6 December 2018

Director: Dan Fogelman

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Cooke, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Laia Costa, Mandy Patinkin, Samuel L. Jackson

Genre: Drama

Category/Duration: IIB/118mins

Language: English and occasionally Spanish (with Chinese subtitles)

Distributor: UA Films & Intercontinental Film Distributors (HK)

■Text: Karen Lee