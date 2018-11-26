Ask & Learn聞問切：「潮」，但錯

這種說法相當普遍，大家在網上一查便知，或作 a wonderful rest of your day，或作 a wonderful rest of the day。有人把day 換作 week、month、year，甚至life。基本上什麼時候都可以用，可惜這些說法皆犯了語法錯誤。這裏的rest 解作「剩下來的」，是不可數名詞uncountable noun，所以不可冠上不定冠詞 indefinite article，因此 Have a wonderful day 合乎語法，但Have a wonderful rest of the day就是錯誤的句子。

若是正式電郵往來，不宜太即興隨意。若真的要向對方表達「好好享受餘下的一天」，建議用 Enjoy the rest of the day。

