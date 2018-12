【明報專訊】A bed of thorns describes a particularly difficult(特別困難的)situation or a thoroughly unhappy time. To understand the real meaning of this idiom, imagine sleeping in a bed filled with thorns(刺)from a rose! "I'm really sorry I didn't finish school. Finding time to return to school now is proving to be a bed of thorns!" "I'm going to move closer to my workplace. Commuting back and forth(上下班往返於兩地之間)each day is a bed of thorns."