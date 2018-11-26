名人教英文：頭髮是可數的嗎？

科學家說，The average human head has about 100,000 hair follicles 一個普通人的頭部，有大概十萬個毛囊。

Each follicle can grow about 20 individual hairs in a person's lifetime. 在人的一生中，每個毛囊可生 20 根頭髮。

留意上面英文句子中的 individual hairS，指個別的、獨立的髮絲。在學習英語的過程中，許多人都或曾給教導說：Hair 沒有眾數，係 uncountable noun。這個不對。

當然，我們平常會說：

．She has long, beautiful hair. 她有長而美麗的秀髮。這句，不會說 hairs。

而講一綹頭髮，a tuft of hair；三條頭髮，three strands of hair，也不會加 s。

但現實是，既然有 a whisker 一根鬚，也就有 a hair 一條頭髮。頭髮是可以數的。於是在近代英語小說及電視劇集中，通常出現如下的句子：

．I found a hair sitting on my desk. 我在桌子上發現一條頭髮。

．The detectives found three hairs at the crime scene. 探員在案發現場找到三根頭髮。

另一個常常引起疑問到底有沒有眾數的名詞，是 love。

講 loveS，一定可以。事實是，由愛情到親情，且毋忘友情，都是不同的愛。有歌頌 a love so beautiful 一段美麗的愛情，也就可以講 two loves。

就像我有兩隻狗，都是我至愛的四腳家人，我會說：

．Dogma and Marble are my four-legged loves in life. Dogma 與孖寶是我生命中的四腳至愛。

還有 water，水一定不能數吧，不可能說 waterS？錯了。

確有 waters，要來形容指定的一個水域，used to refer to a specific body of water, like "the waters of Lake Michigan" 密歇根湖的水。

而 territorial waters，是說一國的領海（territorial sea）。據聯合國在1982年的國際協定 Convention on the Law of the Sea，是指 a belt of coastal waters extending at most 12 nautical miles from the baseline of a coastal state，一個國家離岸不超過12海里的水域。

至於 international waters，顧名思義就是國際水域，亦即公海，不屬任何國家管轄。

．The big yacht sank in international waters. 那艘大遊艇在國際水域沉沒。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com