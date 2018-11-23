Ask & Learn 聞問切﹕Not a few

A few 和 a little 都指「少」，a few用在可數名詞countable noun 前，a little 用在不可數名詞uncountable noun 前，例如：

Tom has a few bad habits.

Tom有些壞習慣。

如果在 a few 前加not，句子就變成：

Tom has not a few bad habits.

千萬不要理解為 Tom「沒幾個」壞習慣，因為意思剛剛相反。Not a few 不是沒幾個，而是指很多，把這句翻譯出來，語氣上更接近 Tom有不止幾個壞習慣。

Not a little 除用於不可數名詞uncountable noun 之外，意思與not a few一樣，這點上文已說明，不在此贅，讀者使用時要留意。

(Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!)

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)