跟Netflix學英文﹕Mexico 101: open for enrolment!

◆Lecture 1

Life with a typical Mexican family

Discover Mexico through the lenses of Alfonso Cuarón, the director of Roma, which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival this year. Widely acclaimed as "Cuarón's most powerfully personal story of his career," the film centres on the life and marriage of a live-in maid working for a beleaguered（身陷困境的）upper-middle class family in Mexico City, Cleo (played by Yalitza Aparicio).

◆Lecture 2

Excite your tastebuds

We don't just eat to live. Food is also a way for us to discover and appreciate other cultures and traditions. Follow the journey of chef Cristina Martinez in Chef's Table, as she brings authentic barbacoa — lamb laced with citrus and slow-cooked over an open flame — from Mexico to the US, and shares the meaning behind this iconic dish — for her and her family.

◆Lecture 3

An undying love for football

Football (or soccer as it's known in America) is the most popular sports in Mexico — not just for men but for women too! This national obsession with football can be traced back to the Mayans, who might have played a similar game on the Great Ball Court at Chichen Itza. Peek behind the scenes and discover what it takes to manage a football club with this Mexican comedy-drama Club de Cuervos.

◆Lecture 4

Where is Guadalajara?

Narcos: Mexico depicts the rise of organised drug trafficking by the Guadalajara Cartel in 1980s Mexico. But where is Guadalajara? A cultural centre located in the western-pacific area of Mexico, and the home of mariachi music, why was this city considered a good location for cocaine trade? Watch the series to find out!