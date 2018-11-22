■by Lindsay Varty

■THE INDUSTRY

Karaoke has long been a favourite pastime for Hongkongers looking to let off steam at the end of a long day at work. But the real fanatics are found in the streets around Temple Street market, performing Chinese opera classics and Cantopop hits for anyone who will listen. While most come for enjoyment, some singers aspire to follow in the footsteps of Anita Mui — dubbed the "Madonna of Asia" — who started singing on Temple Street at just five years old and went on to sell more than 10 million albums. Despite the applause from fellow singers, they often receive complaints from residents. And with plans afoot to reopen the road to vehicles, they are at risk of closing down.

■Editor's Notes

1 fire up 在此形容啓動機器，還可指令某人興奮，例句：This task didn't fire me up.

■Giveaway

Do you want to get a copy of the book? Send your answer to the following question, your name, address and telephone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 29 November 2018. The winner will be picked and notified.

Question: How can the younger generation benefit from this kind of street culture?

■Last week's winner: Katie Chan

■Thanks: Blacksmith Books