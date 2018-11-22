Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1 A flour-and-water mixture that can be used as glue.
5 A great favourite; one liked better than all the others.
7 Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands all border part of the North _____.
8 A male personal name.
9 A terrible noise — too loud to ignore.
11 The outside of a loaf of bread.
Clues Down
2 Gender specific pronoun, subject, for a single female person.
3 You are in a rather thoughtless rush; friends might say: "more _____, less speed".
4 A bike with a huge front wheel and a small back wheel a _____ farthing.
5 What some people call a hand-held computer.
6 A toy musical instrument making a high, shrill sound: a _____ whistle.
10 Abbreviation for a spoken or written statement of indebtedness.
by David Foulds