Word Puzzle

1 A flour-and-water mixture that can be used as glue.

5 A great favourite; one liked better than all the others.

7 Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands all border part of the North _____.

8 A male personal name.

9 A terrible noise — too loud to ignore.

11 The outside of a loaf of bread.

Clues Down

2 Gender specific pronoun, subject, for a single female person.

3 You are in a rather thoughtless rush; friends might say: "more _____, less speed".

4 A bike with a huge front wheel and a small back wheel a _____ farthing.

5 What some people call a hand-held computer.

6 A toy musical instrument making a high, shrill sound: a _____ whistle.

10 Abbreviation for a spoken or written statement of indebtedness.

by David Foulds