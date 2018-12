名人教英文：To hold one's own 毫不退讓

沙倫:你有沒有聽說小約翰尼.帕多獲杜克書院取錄?

Archie: Gosh, that's the best high school in the country. But he's from such a poor family. How could he manage that? It's so expensive.

阿奇:哎呀,那是全國最優秀的中學,他家境貧困,怎能入讀?費用不菲啊。

Shireen: Well I know. But he's very bright, so the teachers in his junior school gave him extra tuition and coached him for the Duke entrance scholarship exam, and he passed.

沙倫:這個我知道,但他很聰明,所以他的小學老師給他補習,以便投考杜克入學獎學金試,而他考到了。

Archie: So he got a scholarship. Does it cover everything he needs?

阿奇:那他就獲頒獎學金,但足夠支付所有費用麽?

Shireen: Yes. Apparently it's a very generous scholarship donated by a shipping billionaire.

沙倫:足夠。那獎學金據說十分優厚,是個航運業大亨捐出的。

Archie: But there are so many very bright kids in Duke's College. I wonder if he's holding his own.

阿奇:但杜克書院的孩子很多都很出色,小約翰尼不知能不能應付。

Shireen: Holding his own? He's more than holding his own. He came top of his class at the end of his first term.

沙倫:應付?他不止應付得了,第一學期結束時,成績更是全班第一。

Archie: Wow! He must be exceptionally bright.

阿奇:哇,他一定非常聰明。

To hold one's own 本是軍事用語,指受到敵軍攻擊,堅守陣地,保持不失。現在,這成語常用來說在競爭或攻擊之下,毫不退讓,例如:(1) She fully held her own during the debate(她在辯論之中,毫不退讓)。(2) Though as an athlete he was past his prime, he was able to hold his own with players much younger than himself(以運動員來說,他已過了黃金時期,但和遠比他年輕的球員一起,仍然毫不遜色)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。