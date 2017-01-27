AV Bi-weekly﹕''Queen'' rocks viewers' hearts again

The twists

The production team must have been aware of a few inaccuracies shown in the movie during the filming. One of those involves the dates or sequence of the hit releases showcased in the biopic. Two other deviations are that first, unlike what the movie tells us, Freddie Mercury did not know about contracting AIDS before Live Aid in 1985, and second, Mercury never left Queen while pursuing his solo career. The twists of the sequencing of events are likely to be strategies movie makers extracted from their toolbox of techniques, breathing life into Freddie Mercury and scattering the story of Queen with their signature hits.

The music

The final cast of the Queen musicians plays a vital role contributing to the success of the movie. Viewers, loyal fans of Queen in particular, are amazed at the exquisite portrayal delivered by Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor) and Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon). It is reasonable that Freddie Mercury, soul of Queen, takes centre stage. The movie has not neglected doing justice to the other bandmates, who all excelled academically at university level, by bringing to screen their unique talents in playing in the group as well as each of them having written at least one Number One hit.

The acting

Rami Malek is now highly admired for his "flawless performance", which is "much more than a simple portrayal of Freddie", in Brian May's words. The actor also rocks viewers' hearts with the story of Mercury's undying love for Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton) and the larger-than-life musician's courage in accepting his complex in sexuality and fighting AIDS. Malek's magical channeling Mercury's spirit has made him an Oscar hopeful.

■Glossary

biopic 傳記片

see eye to eye 看法完全一致

twist 歪曲

exquisite 精湛的

portrayal 描繪

■Quiz

True/False/Not Given

1. Bohemian Rhapsody is a biopic with a poor box office.

2. The members of Queen are all well educated.

3. Rami Malek is a good rock singer.

Vocabulary

4. In paragraph 2, find another word which can replace "inaccuracies".

- by Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature

