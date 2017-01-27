Australian in HK : Four killed by asylum seeker in Mong Kok

If asylum seekers are allowed to remain in Hong Kong then they should be treated like human beings and not like animals.

At present the accommodation and food allowances for asylum seekers are almost impossible to live on, which is why so many asylum seekers are engaged in illegal work and even criminal activities.

Frustration and anger among asylum seekers is becoming dangerous. Does a tragedy have to happen before the Hong Kong government will address this problem?

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

