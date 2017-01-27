John Larrysson's Kitchen : Vegetable Salads

Popular examples of raw vegetable salads include carrot and cabbage. The carrot salad is often made of finely grated carrot and has some pineapple and raisins as additions.

Cabbage is not as soft to eat as lettuce. However when cut up thinly it can be made into a salad. In addition to the salad dressing, common additions include carrot, apple, celery, onion, nuts etc...

There are some popular salad vegetables that need cooking, these include potatoes and beans. A potato salad is made with small pieces of cold boiled potato in a salad dressing. They also often have additions such as cold boiled egg, sliced celery, lean meat and so on. Bean salads are made with cold cooked beans, that have been marinated in a dressing with a little onion. While there are traditional recipes, a cook can make many choices within those traditions.

Many other cooked and cooled non-vegetable ingredients can make the salad more interesting. These include various cooked meats, but also seafood, pasta, cheeses, boiled eggs and so on. The nature of vegetables, such as potatoes, means that they have to be cooked to be edible, but once cooked and cooled are treated like vegetables that do not need cooking.

To summarise, a vegetable salad is

A cold mixture of thinly sliced vegetables covered with a dressing.

As with a garden salad, vegetable salads often will have additional foods and a dressing is always required.

