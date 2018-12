【明報專訊】The Bobsy brothers are outstanding cooks, and each has his own way of making soup. Therefore, if we turn these gourmet geniuses loose in the kitchen, they are likely to create confusion(混亂狀態)and cause trouble because too many people at work on one project or activity are almost certain to make a mess(弄得一團糟)of it. "That's why it is said that too many cooks spoil the broth," one of the Bobsy brothers declared.