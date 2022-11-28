經濟
徐家健 象牙塔看財技

投資策略

徐家健：中電靠核能 加電費少過港燈

【明報專訊】研究發現，以再生能源取代核能發電，不但供電可靠性下降，電費更可能不跌反升。

多得俄烏戰爭引發的能源危機，兩電宣布明年一月加價。同一能源危機，同一管制計劃協議，相比一年前的電費，中電的加幅為19.8%，一向電費較高的港燈加幅更是45.6%，比中電的高出一倍有多！為什麼？翻查數據，以一般家庭為例，2021年至今倫敦的電費在過去一年多上升了超過1倍！同期，最支持推動綠色能源的柏林電費亦漲近五成。電費加幅較小的巴黎，加幅跟中電相若，同樣不到兩成。

換句話，同一能源危機，歐洲各地的電費加幅差距更大。原因是這樣的：首先，歐洲各地政府的電費補貼各有不同。

另外，他們對俄羅斯化石燃料的依賴亦不一樣；更重要的，他們的發電燃料組合有重大差異，巴黎的電費加幅較低，皆因法國有七成電力都是依靠供應和價格遠為穩定的核能。

一篇名為《What can deregulators deregulate? The case of electricity》發現：

In this paper, we study how wholesale competition in electricity, measured by the increased prevalence of independent power producers (IPPs), affects the energy trilemma … we also find that IPP prevalence is statistically associated with higher electricity prices paid by consumers … Our results also indicate that IPP prevalence also fails to improve sustainability, measured by the use of non-fossil fuel. Interestingly, we find that states with higher IPP prevalence tend to use more solar and hydropower but less nuclear power … When we examine the length of outages, we find that higher IPP prevalence is associated with longer duration of outages.

電力市場出現更多核電被可再生能源取替，但市場效果是高電價和電力供應不穩。其實，從減排角度看，核電不應比可再生能源差。中電電費比港燈低及穩定，正是因為九龍及新界有三成多供電來自核能。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

http://facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]

上 / 下一篇新聞

匯豐廖宜建料港銀加息續較美息慢 下月或再加息0.25厘 資產價格調整壓力增
匯豐廖宜建料港銀加息續較美息慢 下月或再加息0.25厘 資產價格調整壓力增
人幣國際化大灣區市場 中長期發展機遇大
人幣國際化大灣區市場 中長期發展機遇大
匯豐香港社區節昨近5000人參與
匯豐香港社區節昨近5000人參與
永利澳門：旗下公司資本重組遵《博彩法》
永利澳門：旗下公司資本重組遵《博彩法》
亞博：有信心放寬防疫後展覽回流
亞博：有信心放寬防疫後展覽回流
內地首10月工業企業利潤跌3%
內地首10月工業企業利潤跌3%
富蘭克林鄧普頓 Stephen Dover：美息明年企5厘 美債現投資價值
富蘭克林鄧普頓 Stephen Dover：美息明年企5厘 美債現投資價值
美匯牛市料持續 英鎊危機未完
美匯牛市料持續 英鎊危機未完
富蘭克林鄧普頓孫應梅：印度印尼國債7厘息吸引
富蘭克林鄧普頓孫應梅：印度印尼國債7厘息吸引
陽光保險規模大 定價難進取 償付能力佳 擬短期招股籌78億
陽光保險規模大 定價難進取 償付能力佳 擬短期招股籌78億
名創優品：疫下內地發展放慢 海外市場成重要增長來源
名創優品：疫下內地發展放慢 海外市場成重要增長來源
置地信和拓地產科技 伙30企業推先導項目
置地信和拓地產科技 伙30企業推先導項目
MCRA最快今開標 壹賬通徵信：籌備工作順利
MCRA最快今開標 壹賬通徵信：籌備工作順利
FTX爆煲震散市場信心 女股神唱好仍徒勞
FTX爆煲震散市場信心 女股神唱好仍徒勞
自動分類回收機 擴大回收種類
自動分類回收機 擴大回收種類
創辦人籲政府招標勿指定某種技術
創辦人籲政府招標勿指定某種技術
環球經濟數據
環球經濟數據
金子：股價跌不停 美團熊61840
金子：股價跌不停 美團熊61840
張兆聰：港股快爆邊 低吸國航博反彈
張兆聰：港股快爆邊 低吸國航博反彈
徐風：加密貨幣去槓桿 呈築底走勢
徐風：加密貨幣去槓桿 呈築底走勢
張兆聰：加息周期快結束 買美債好時候
張兆聰：加息周期快結束 買美債好時候
伍禮賢：長飛光纖季績亮麗 目標先看14.5元
伍禮賢：長飛光纖季績亮麗 目標先看14.5元
洪龍荃、卓穎姿：防蟲公司Rollins 抗衰退能力強
洪龍荃、卓穎姿：防蟲公司Rollins 抗衰退能力強
謝偉銓：政府穩電價與電力供應有責
謝偉銓：政府穩電價與電力供應有責
五大海外升學保險計劃大比併
五大海外升學保險計劃大比併
沈永年：避免內地裝修中伏有竅門
沈永年：避免內地裝修中伏有竅門
摩根資產管理：資產估值低 締長線入市良機
摩根資產管理：資產估值低 締長線入市良機
林嘉文：紐元料整固 人幣後市走弱
林嘉文：紐元料整固 人幣後市走弱
陳大為：投資者和銀行 誰聰明誰是笨伯？
陳大為：投資者和銀行 誰聰明誰是笨伯？
溫傑：海爾智家業績逆市佳 毛利率升
溫傑：海爾智家業績逆市佳 毛利率升
陸振球：經濟「由虛轉實」 道指強納指弱
陸振球：經濟「由虛轉實」 道指強納指弱
陸振球：降準效力遞減 美股抗加息能力增
陸振球：降準效力遞減 美股抗加息能力增
林少陽：從大型國企估值修復中尋寶
林少陽：從大型國企估值修復中尋寶
技術取勝：中移動升穿下降軌
技術取勝：中移動升穿下降軌
李聲揚：明年股巿變好易過變差
李聲揚：明年股巿變好易過變差
蔡金強：誰的改革？從日本爆冷講起
蔡金強：誰的改革？從日本爆冷講起
艾雲豪：疫後國際會議點滴
艾雲豪：疫後國際會議點滴
李順威：美通脹呈向下趨勢
李順威：美通脹呈向下趨勢
何啟聰：資金買防守股 匯控牛60684
何啟聰：資金買防守股 匯控牛60684
瑞銀亞洲：新牌明年生效 銀娛購26080
瑞銀亞洲：新牌明年生效 銀娛購26080
摩根大通亞洲：淡友高位加倉 道指沽10590
摩根大通亞洲：淡友高位加倉 道指沽10590
周顯：炒股最難是沽大量股票
周顯：炒股最難是沽大量股票
張佩儀：年輕人應按承受風險能力選強積金
張佩儀：年輕人應按承受風險能力選強積金
王弼：「黑五」銷售數據主導後市
王弼：「黑五」銷售數據主導後市
曾淵滄：中央放水受惠股 內銀勝內房
曾淵滄：中央放水受惠股 內銀勝內房
湯文亮：BNO移民計劃靈感來自漢武帝？
湯文亮：BNO移民計劃靈感來自漢武帝？
陳永傑：美離加息頂點不遠
陳永傑：美離加息頂點不遠
廖偉強：改變「通街地產舖」思維
廖偉強：改變「通街地產舖」思維
布少明：買賣審慎 租務活躍
布少明：買賣審慎 租務活躍
馬泰陽：樓價調整抵消加息增供款
馬泰陽：樓價調整抵消加息增供款
合景泰富推香港澳洲兩盤涉590伙 研增在港土儲作可持續發展
合景泰富推香港澳洲兩盤涉590伙 研增在港土儲作可持續發展
尚‧珒溋凱玥 已獲滿意紙
尚‧珒溋凱玥 已獲滿意紙
天晉3A期1房682萬沽 同類今年低位
天晉3A期1房682萬沽 同類今年低位
本月新盤成交暫錄215宗 料難追平上月
本月新盤成交暫錄215宗 料難追平上月
上月商舖買賣登記額 升三成至15億
上月商舖買賣登記額 升三成至15億
富豪．山峯群山環抱 景致怡人
富豪．山峯群山環抱 景致怡人
黃埔均呎1.28萬 按月挫14%
黃埔均呎1.28萬 按月挫14%
投保延期年金前 宜比較IRR
投保延期年金前 宜比較IRR