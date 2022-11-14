經濟
徐家健 象牙塔看財技

投資策略

徐家健：美中期選舉對美股影響

【明報專訊】研究發現，民主黨溢價是倒果為因，民主黨贏選票只反映市場對經濟前景樂觀，政治影響股市其實是共和黨溢價。

中期選舉執政黨失選票輸議席，是美國兩黨政治過百年的常態。截至香港時間上周五下午，美中期選舉之戰，參議院方面，民主黨暫得48席，共和黨則有49席；眾議院方面，兩黨維持在198對211席的局面。參眾兩院控制權爭奪戰處於膠着狀態，相比選舉前預期，共和黨在今次中期選舉並沒有取得壓倒性勝利。另一方面，選舉結束後，美股下跌了超過2%。奇怪，美國有一個流行的投資智慧，就是民主黨溢價（Democrat Premium）：民主黨執政，股市暢旺，平均每年回報率比共和黨執政高足足十個百分點！為什麼今次共和黨表現不似預期，美股反而下跌？

一篇名為《Partisan Impacts on the Economy: Evidence from Prediction Markets and Close Elections》的研究發現：

Analyzing high frequency financial fluctuations following the release of flawed exit poll data on election day 2004, and then during the vote count we find that markets anticipated higher equity prices, interest rates and oil prices, and a stronger dollar under a George W. Bush presidency than under John Kerry. A similar Republican-Democrat differential was also observed for the 2000 BushGore contest. Prediction market based analyses of all presidential elections since 1880 also reveal a similar pattern of partisan impacts, suggesting that electing a Republican president raises equity valuations by 2–3 percent.

換句話，往績顯示右傾的共和黨執政有利股市。今次中期選舉共和黨失利，股市蒸發了的是共和黨溢價。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]

