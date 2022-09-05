經濟
徐家健 象牙塔看財技

投資策略

徐家健：人才外流好處 今天香港未必受惠

【明報專訊】研究發現，人才外流除了有可能賺取外勞匯款，還有其他投資和資訊上的好處。

移民導致的人力資源流失，近來成為香港人熱話。數據顯示，香港勞動人口在過去兩年減少了10多萬，與2018年高峰更相差20多萬。勞動人口持續下降，人口老化固然是成因之一，難以準確量度的移民人數增加亦火上加油。不論人才外流是否短暫現象，輿論一般認為對本土經濟只有壞處。過去幾十年的學術研究，卻發現人才外流也有其好處。

一篇名為「The Brain Drain: Curse or Boon? A Survey of the Literature」的學術報告總結人才外流的四大好處：

In the first place, emigration of talent may provide a positive signal that motivates others in the sending country to acquire more education, thereby raising human capital and possibly promoting growth. Second, emigrants may, in due course, return or, through networks and resource repatriation (such as through remittances), provide essential inputs to new businesses and activities in the sending country. Third, emigration may actively promote a more effective flow of knowledge and information. Fourth, the changing nature of mobility — in part due to major advances in communications technology — may be limiting the extent to which skills are actually lost.

首先，人才外流鼓勵本地投資人力資本。其次，外流的人才可替本土經濟賺取匯款。另外，外流的人才可能為本土經濟引入更多外面的知識和資訊。最後，資訊科技發達，限制人才外流的經濟影響。

是的，以上四大好處，來自過去幾十年的實證研究。問題是，這些研究發現適用於今時今日的香港嗎？根據我的觀察，不少近期離開香港的朋友都打算提早退休，而他們移民的主要原因之一就是希望下一代能接受更好的教育。除了像當年1997後大規模回流，否則人才外流的種種好處，似乎都不太適用於今時今日的香港。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

http://facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]

上 / 下一篇新聞

澳博蘇樹輝：棄投賭牌如棄所有投資 現處虧蝕 與銀行等債權人談改條款
澳博蘇樹輝：棄投賭牌如棄所有投資 現處虧蝕 與銀行等債權人談改條款
資深博彩從業員：仍有兩中介人運作
資深博彩從業員：仍有兩中介人運作
財爺稱港可吸知名外企上市 會計界：須看誘因
財爺稱港可吸知名外企上市 會計界：須看誘因
OPEC+今開會 市場料維持石油產量
OPEC+今開會 市場料維持石油產量
康希諾吸入式新冠疫苗獲批緊急使用
康希諾吸入式新冠疫苗獲批緊急使用
外媒：未來半年美SPAC或退款5850億
外媒：未來半年美SPAC或退款5850億
瑞銀汪濤：美貨幣政策 未來數月或轉向
瑞銀汪濤：美貨幣政策 未來數月或轉向
首域盈信柯雷：比亞迪盈利乏善足陳 估值偏高
首域盈信柯雷：比亞迪盈利乏善足陳 估值偏高
叮噹健康送藥 標榜快過京東阿里 巨頭圍攻競爭劇烈 未有扭虧時間表
叮噹健康送藥 標榜快過京東阿里 巨頭圍攻競爭劇烈 未有扭虧時間表
港15至24歲勞動人口急跌 學者憂漸現「斷層」 長遠削競爭力
港15至24歲勞動人口急跌 學者憂漸現「斷層」 長遠削競爭力
出生率跌單程證來港減 15歲以下人口流失
出生率跌單程證來港減 15歲以下人口流失
內地手機品牌榮耀 擬海外推「摺機」
內地手機品牌榮耀 擬海外推「摺機」
滯銷水果製成凍乾果粉減浪費
滯銷水果製成凍乾果粉減浪費
真空冷凍乾燥技術 處理太空人食品
真空冷凍乾燥技術 處理太空人食品
李澄幸：投資不宜太集中 宜諮詢專業人士
李澄幸：投資不宜太集中 宜諮詢專業人士
環球經濟數據
環球經濟數據
金子：股價處高位 騰訊Put 25537
金子：股價處高位 騰訊Put 25537
張兆聰：領展守低位可博反彈
張兆聰：領展守低位可博反彈
張兆聰：衰退通縮來 債券勝股票
張兆聰：衰退通縮來 債券勝股票
伍禮賢：憧憬行業需求見底 潤泥上望5.2元
伍禮賢：憧憬行業需求見底 潤泥上望5.2元
洪龍荃、卓穎姿：瓜子龍頭洽洽食品 線下銷售網絡強
洪龍荃、卓穎姿：瓜子龍頭洽洽食品 線下銷售網絡強
謝偉銓：做好預防維修 助提升樓宇質素
謝偉銓：做好預防維修 助提升樓宇質素
日開放自由行 換Yen鬥着數
日開放自由行 換Yen鬥着數
沈永年：回鄉證更新 內銀戶口不再被凍
沈永年：回鄉證更新 內銀戶口不再被凍
林嘉文：美元超買 短線看就業
林嘉文：美元超買 短線看就業
區偉志：被製造的NFT交易流量
區偉志：被製造的NFT交易流量
張玉峰：微軟——美科技股心水之選
張玉峰：微軟——美科技股心水之選
陸振球：平保績差 難說非戰之罪
陸振球：平保績差 難說非戰之罪
陸振球：港股沽空率新高 或挾空倉
陸振球：港股沽空率新高 或挾空倉
林少陽：傳統舊經濟股 估值低無可低
林少陽：傳統舊經濟股 估值低無可低
技術取勝：小輪250天線有支持
技術取勝：小輪250天線有支持
李聲揚：HKTV網購微利 估值不算便宜
李聲揚：HKTV網購微利 估值不算便宜
蔡金強：美團全面突圍
蔡金強：美團全面突圍
艾雲豪：1998保匯戰的英雄
艾雲豪：1998保匯戰的英雄
李順威：歐洲氣價飈的連鎖影響
李順威：歐洲氣價飈的連鎖影響
劉思明：股市欠動力 暫只宜博反彈
劉思明：股市欠動力 暫只宜博反彈
何啟聰：資金流好倉 快手牛61649
何啟聰：資金流好倉 快手牛61649
瑞銀亞洲：投資者築好倉 美團購17331
瑞銀亞洲：投資者築好倉 美團購17331
摩根大通亞洲：憧憬再實物分派 騰訊購20867
摩根大通亞洲：憧憬再實物分派 騰訊購20867
周顯：這時勢 買藝術品都要諗過度過
周顯：這時勢 買藝術品都要諗過度過
張佩儀：選擇多元投資 為積蓄長遠增值
張佩儀：選擇多元投資 為積蓄長遠增值
王弼：META增付費服務屬利好
王弼：META增付費服務屬利好
曾淵滄：建滔有餘錢可回購股份
曾淵滄：建滔有餘錢可回購股份
湯文亮：解封後料大量外籍人湧港
湯文亮：解封後料大量外籍人湧港
陳永傑：加息減息 樓市必經之路
陳永傑：加息減息 樓市必經之路
廖偉強：「賣豬仔」事件的啟示
廖偉強：「賣豬仔」事件的啟示
布少明：疫下代理淘汰戰升級
布少明：疫下代理淘汰戰升級
馬泰陽：新盤接力推 9月料續俏
馬泰陽：新盤接力推 9月料續俏
太古斥千億強化地產投資組合 在港增土儲 內地物業樓面望10年倍增
太古斥千億強化地產投資組合 在港增土儲 內地物業樓面望10年倍增
期待恢復通關 讓經濟復常
期待恢復通關 讓經濟復常
MIAMI QUAY I兩日收800票 超額5倍
MIAMI QUAY I兩日收800票 超額5倍
沙田第一城2房412萬沽 屋苑兩年新低價
沙田第一城2房412萬沽 屋苑兩年新低價
海之戀‧愛炫美2房 零議價2.3萬租出
海之戀‧愛炫美2房 零議價2.3萬租出
雲咸街商廈全層 叫價3600萬
雲咸街商廈全層 叫價3600萬
林海山城豪宅享大埔海景
林海山城豪宅享大埔海景
駿景園上月成交價量齊跌
駿景園上月成交價量齊跌
買投連險 小心考慮個人需要
買投連險 小心考慮個人需要