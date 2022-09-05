徐家健：人才外流好處 今天香港未必受惠

移民導致的人力資源流失，近來成為香港人熱話。數據顯示，香港勞動人口在過去兩年減少了10多萬，與2018年高峰更相差20多萬。勞動人口持續下降，人口老化固然是成因之一，難以準確量度的移民人數增加亦火上加油。不論人才外流是否短暫現象，輿論一般認為對本土經濟只有壞處。過去幾十年的學術研究，卻發現人才外流也有其好處。

一篇名為「The Brain Drain: Curse or Boon? A Survey of the Literature」的學術報告總結人才外流的四大好處：

In the first place, emigration of talent may provide a positive signal that motivates others in the sending country to acquire more education, thereby raising human capital and possibly promoting growth. Second, emigrants may, in due course, return or, through networks and resource repatriation (such as through remittances), provide essential inputs to new businesses and activities in the sending country. Third, emigration may actively promote a more effective flow of knowledge and information. Fourth, the changing nature of mobility — in part due to major advances in communications technology — may be limiting the extent to which skills are actually lost.

首先，人才外流鼓勵本地投資人力資本。其次，外流的人才可替本土經濟賺取匯款。另外，外流的人才可能為本土經濟引入更多外面的知識和資訊。最後，資訊科技發達，限制人才外流的經濟影響。

是的，以上四大好處，來自過去幾十年的實證研究。問題是，這些研究發現適用於今時今日的香港嗎？根據我的觀察，不少近期離開香港的朋友都打算提早退休，而他們移民的主要原因之一就是希望下一代能接受更好的教育。除了像當年1997後大規模回流，否則人才外流的種種好處，似乎都不太適用於今時今日的香港。

