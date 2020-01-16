徐家健：美國IPO市場前景同樣黯淡？

據報道，年初至今香港的新股數量暴跌九成，而大多數新股上市後亦遠低於招股價。新冠疫情、地緣政治、全球加息等不利因素對經濟造成衝擊，IPO市場前景黯淡。原來，美國創業融資在過去廿年早已起了重大轉變。最近一篇名為「Private or Public Equity? The Evolving Entrepreneurial Finance Landscape」學術報告指出：

The U.S. entrepreneurial finance market has changed dramatically over the last two decades. Entrepreneurs raising their first round of venture capital retain 30% more equity in their firm and are more likely to control their board of directors. Late-stage startups are raising larger amounts of capital in the private markets from a growing pool of traditional and new investors. These private market changes have coincided with a sharp decline in the number of firms going public—and when firms do go public, they are older and have raised more private capital.

又原來，美國IPO市場前景黯淡是數以十年計的大趨勢。然而，IPO市場前景黯淡，卻不等同創業融資市場前景黯淡。創業家融資有道，首輪融資所持的股份比以前多，繼續控制董事局的機會亦比以往高。

上市不再是創業融資的主要途徑，而最終選擇上市的主要是較成熟及已在私人市場籌集一定資金的公司。這個創業融資重大轉變趨勢，是近年金融學的熱門話題。背後種種原因，學界仍未有共識。

說回香港金融業，IPO一直是我們作為國際金融中心的一個重要市場。究竟是IPO市場前景黯淡，還是中概股回流前景光明？這對香港保持國際金融中心地位將有重大影響。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]