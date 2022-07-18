經濟
徐家健：來年的衰退將會是溫和的？

【明報專訊】聯儲局前副主席表示，來年的衰退將會是溫和的。震驚十三億人，英國超市一磚牛油加價至70元！牛油又加！蠔油又加！燃油又話每卡七個六！今天燃油價格當然不止每卡七個六，但我們彷彿回到上世紀70年代的加價熱潮。

食品和石油價格上漲，成本推動的通貨膨脹半世紀後重臨。經濟學界最關注的是，停滯性通貨膨脹（stagflation）又會隨之而來嗎？

早前經濟學者Alan Blinder發表文章《If We Get a Recession in 2022 or 2023, It'll Be a Mild One》，這位聯儲局前副主席的論據如下：

Jay Powell's starting point isn't Paul Volcker's starting point. When Volcker took over at the Fed in 1979, inflation had been raging for years and was deeply ingrained in expectations. Mr. Powell's inflation is young—barely over a year old—and the expected inflation rate implied by bond prices still isn't much above the Fed's target. In addition, unemployment is probably below what economists consider the equilibrium or natural rate, making a slowdown in job creation more digestible.

除了通脹和失業率的起點不一樣，還有今天美國人的存款豐厚，加上上世紀70年代的滯脹的經驗，來年的衰退應該是溫和的。

問題是，聯儲局的朋友從來迷信通脹和失業的取捨，堅持上世紀70年代的滯脹是成本推動而非貨幣政策失誤。其實早在上世紀60年代，貨幣學派已企圖打破通脹和失業取捨的迷信，並預示滯脹的可能。依然迷信這取捨的聯儲局，能保證衰退將會是溫和的嗎？我懷疑。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

