經濟
徐家健 象牙塔看財技

投資策略

徐家健：九龍勁抽策展人自白：零工經濟助創業

【明報專訊】研究發現，零工經濟（gig economy）有助鼓勵創業。大學教授、經濟顧問、專欄作者、社交平台、食品餐飲、加密藝術，這些都是我近年有份參與的工作。然後，藝術策展。MC仁及「明報文化館」推出《九龍勁抽》和《墨寶．新聞》聯展，我是策展人。

職場上多重身分，以往是不務正業，今天是斜槓一族（slasher）。互聯網大大減低交易費用，所謂「零工經濟」指的是透過網上勞工媒合平台，將分散於各地的勞力資源，按需求調度到特定地點以執行任務。多得零工經濟，斜槓一族又點止炒散咁簡單？

一篇名為「Launching with a Parachute: The Gig Economy and New Business Formation」的學術研究發現：

「The introduction of gig opportunities is associated with an increase of ~5% in the number of new business registrations in the local area, and a correspondingly-sized increase in small business lending to newly registered businesses. Internet searches for entrepreneurship-related keywords increase ~7%, lending further credence to the predictions of our conceptual framework. Both the income supplement and insurance channels are empirically supported: the increase in entry is larger in regions with lower average income and higher credit constraints, as well as in locations with higher ex-ante economic uncertainty regarding future wage levels and wage growth. 」

零工經濟有助鼓勵創業，原因是零工經濟給予的實際收入及潛在收入，一方面解決了創業者資金短缺的問題，另一方面亦提供了一個創業失敗後的保險渠道。果然，收入愈低、資金愈短缺，加上經濟環境愈不穩定的地方，零工經濟對鼓勵創業幫助便愈大。

根據我的個人經驗，除了《明報》這傳媒老字號，這次聯展合作過的中小創作單位，例如寧死不屈、IULTMPS、BMC、minihonor、天九至尊神學研究中心、Black Panther等，在風雨飄搖的香港都曾受惠於零工經濟，因此《九龍勁抽》亦算是個我們一眾院友一次化零為整的集體創作。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

[徐家健 象牙塔看財技]

上 / 下一篇新聞

余偉文︰聯匯沒計劃沒需要改變 稱制度帶來信心 匯率穩定相當重要
余偉文︰聯匯沒計劃沒需要改變 稱制度帶來信心 匯率穩定相當重要
潛在環球金融市場震盪 勢成港未來一兩年挑戰
潛在環球金融市場震盪 勢成港未來一兩年挑戰
研大幅提升債券結算系統 料2025年24小時運作
研大幅提升債券結算系統 料2025年24小時運作
東亞港綠色貸款額 今年冀錄雙位數增長
東亞港綠色貸款額 今年冀錄雙位數增長
利奧紙品：可持續表現掛鈎貸款彈性大 佔比勢超綠貸
利奧紙品：可持續表現掛鈎貸款彈性大 佔比勢超綠貸
「獨立第三方」報告：匯控分拆估值可增2000億
「獨立第三方」報告：匯控分拆估值可增2000億
瑞銀財富管理：亞洲富戶重倉 大中華資產中長線看俏
瑞銀財富管理：亞洲富戶重倉 大中華資產中長線看俏
往績回顧：瑞聯料美通脹末季才回落
往績回顧：瑞聯料美通脹末季才回落
普徠仕管志齡：觀望通脹數據 美匯短期續強
普徠仕管志齡：觀望通脹數據 美匯短期續強
普徠仕陳兆德：內房短期波動 長線國企主導
普徠仕陳兆德：內房短期波動 長線國企主導
普洱瀾滄搶做茶葉第一股 市場競爭激烈 須先過監管關
普洱瀾滄搶做茶葉第一股 市場競爭激烈 須先過監管關
時代廣場「吉舖」佔近一成 分析:疫下購物模式驟變 難吸名牌進駐
時代廣場「吉舖」佔近一成 分析:疫下購物模式驟變 難吸名牌進駐
羅素街變「口罩街」 大摩：拖累形象租金
羅素街變「口罩街」 大摩：拖累形象租金
初創設計電子教材 助非華裔兒童學中文
初創設計電子教材 助非華裔兒童學中文
兩創辦人經營補習社10年
兩創辦人經營補習社10年
張兆聰：美股大瀉 增持現金等機會
張兆聰：美股大瀉 增持現金等機會
陳智鑾：認識租客 提防「租霸」
陳智鑾：認識租客 提防「租霸」
環球經濟數據
環球經濟數據
金子：股價獲支持 阿里Call 15138
金子：股價獲支持 阿里Call 15138
張兆聰：中港股似反彈非轉勢
張兆聰：中港股似反彈非轉勢
伍禮賢：新創建近期動作多 中長線看9.5元
伍禮賢：新創建近期動作多 中長線看9.5元
簡志健、傅可怡：美國太陽能市場溢價高
簡志健、傅可怡：美國太陽能市場溢價高
謝偉銓：聯廈聯管解決「三無大廈」管理
謝偉銓：聯廈聯管解決「三無大廈」管理
扣稅免稅四大攻略
扣稅免稅四大攻略
沈永年：內地領居住證須符3條件
沈永年：內地領居住證須符3條件
林嘉文：日圓何去何從？
林嘉文：日圓何去何從？
潘俊文：逐一拆解NFT背後機制
潘俊文：逐一拆解NFT背後機制
陳大為：降關稅可紓通脹？
陳大為：降關稅可紓通脹？
陸振球：長實製造業起家 在港角色仍重
陸振球：長實製造業起家 在港角色仍重
陸振球：屬事件引發 美通脹或接近見頂
陸振球：屬事件引發 美通脹或接近見頂
林少陽：不靠政策打救 下而上選股
林少陽：不靠政策打救 下而上選股
技術取勝：舜宇20天線有支持
技術取勝：舜宇20天線有支持
李聲揚：管理風險 自欺欺人
李聲揚：管理風險 自欺欺人
蔡金強：美股反彈完畢 中港股繼續
蔡金強：美股反彈完畢 中港股繼續
艾雲豪：壯志凌雲沒有打敗的對手
艾雲豪：壯志凌雲沒有打敗的對手
李順威：量化收緊影響慢慢浮現
李順威：量化收緊影響慢慢浮現
劉思明：港股脫實向虛 科網電車回調吸
劉思明：港股脫實向虛 科網電車回調吸
何啟聰：博追落後 小米牛51965
何啟聰：博追落後 小米牛51965
瑞銀亞洲：科技股買盤積極 美團購26597
瑞銀亞洲：科技股買盤積極 美團購26597
摩根大通亞洲：投資者傾向做淡 納指沽10347
摩根大通亞洲：投資者傾向做淡 納指沽10347
周顯：「穩定幣」不可能穩定 有先天原因
周顯：「穩定幣」不可能穩定 有先天原因
張佩儀：取消對冲 對強積金有何影響？
張佩儀：取消對冲 對強積金有何影響？
王弼：歐日恐爆債務危機
王弼：歐日恐爆債務危機
曾淵滄：教育股尋寶 新東方可撈底
曾淵滄：教育股尋寶 新東方可撈底
湯文亮：蠢人搵到錢 股市才興旺
湯文亮：蠢人搵到錢 股市才興旺
陳永傑：世界經濟乏力 加息更審慎
陳永傑：世界經濟乏力 加息更審慎
廖偉強：從地產代理業看貧富懸殊
廖偉強：從地產代理業看貧富懸殊
布少明：下半年樓價俏 全年料漲5%
布少明：下半年樓價俏 全年料漲5%
馬泰陽：居屋搶手 白居二激活市場
馬泰陽：居屋搶手 白居二激活市場
新地3新界新盤1815伙 下月起登場 必嘉坊‧曦匯兩日收800票 加推68伙
新地3新界新盤1815伙 下月起登場 必嘉坊‧曦匯兩日收800票 加推68伙
凱柏峰I映岸 本月蓄勢待發
凱柏峰I映岸 本月蓄勢待發
戴德梁行看好數據中心回報穩 吸引投資者
戴德梁行看好數據中心回報穩 吸引投資者
上月甲廈空置率9.8% 7個月新高
上月甲廈空置率9.8% 7個月新高
第一城3房608萬沽 業主實蝕近百萬
第一城3房608萬沽 業主實蝕近百萬
上月夾屋成交額1.72億 8個月高
上月夾屋成交額1.72億 8個月高
瓏碧樓花期不足1年 名校網招徠
瓏碧樓花期不足1年 名校網招徠
青怡花園均呎維持1.5萬水平
青怡花園均呎維持1.5萬水平
移民需求升 可轉換貨幣保單應市
移民需求升 可轉換貨幣保單應市