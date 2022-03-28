徐家健：金融發展好 中港皆受惠

英國Z/Yen集團與中國（深圳）綜合開發研究院發布最新國際金融中心指數報告，香港維持全球排名第三，得分僅次於第一位的紐約和第二位的倫敦。香港的排名仍高於第四位的上海和第六位的新加坡，聲譽及整體排第三，營商環境、人力資源及基建三方面同時排第四是關鍵。

金融界的朋友都清楚，疫情下隔離措施對行業的人力資源的損害是災難性的。

另外，香港的金融行業發展（financial sector development）排名僅第十一位，說明這方面還有頗大發展空間。

港金融行業發展未入十大 發展空間大

金融行業發展，除了行業本身的發展，對整體經濟發展亦有好處。這是過去幾十年來金融及經濟學界的一個熱門話題：究竟是經濟增長帶動金融發展，還是金融發展帶動經濟增長呢？

一篇名為〈Finance and Growth: Theory and Evidence〉的學術文章，總結了行家的發現：

“Taken as a whole, the bulk of existing research suggests that (1) countries with better functioning banks and markets grow faster, but the degree to which a country is bank-based or market-based does not matter much, (2) simultaneity bias does not seem to drive these conclusions, and (3) better functioning financial systems ease the external financing constraints that impede firm and industrial expansion, suggesting that this is one mechanism through which financial development matters for growth.”

儘管不能否定經濟增長帶動金融發展，金融發展帶動經濟增長的證據亦相當充足。

香港金融系統發展得好，對香港以至整個中國都有好處。想超英趕美，除了保持我們國際金融中心的一貫優勢，金融行業發展亦將會是不容忽視的一環。

