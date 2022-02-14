經濟
徐家健：歐美制裁俄國資源出口 隨時害己不害人

【明報專訊】研究發現，隨着俄羅斯與依賴俄油入口的國家關係愈趨緊張，俄國油企會減少對這些不友好國家的石油出口。

據《日本經濟新聞》報道，近期美國和歐洲加快了對俄實施經濟制裁的準備，亦考慮把制裁範圍擴大至俄羅斯經濟的基礎——資源領域。是的，資源大國俄羅斯的原油產量居世界第三，天然氣產量更是世界第二。美國智庫大西洋理事會便指出，制裁將可限制國營俄羅斯天然氣工業股份公司籌措資金。然而，制裁可能會導致俄羅斯以其能源武器（energy weapon）作報復，減少甚至全面停止石油及天然氣供應。

我寫過一篇名為「International Politics and Oil: Evidence from Russian Oil Exports」的文章。文章分析了1999至2011年俄國石油公司出口的數據：

“Using a novel dataset on Russian oil-exporting companies over 1999-2011, we find that a worsening in political relations between Russia and an oil-importing country results in a considerable reduction in oil shipments by Russian oil exporting firms into that country, the effect being stronger for state-owned firms. Using leadership changes in oil importing countries as exogenous shocks to political relations we show that this relationship is causal. However, total exports revenue of Russian oil exporting firms is not affected much, as they seem to be able to recover losses incurred in one market by increasing their sales in other markets. At the same time, the countries importing oil from Russia (especially the ones heavily-dependent on Russian oil) see their total oil and energy imports decline. ”

可轉出口友好國 俄油企遭制裁影響微

俄國油企會減少對不友好國家的石油出口，從市場經濟角度看是難以理解的。數據顯示，國營油企動用能源武器的力度較大。原來，即使是私營油企，減少對不友好國家的石油出口成本亦不高，因為油企會把出口轉移到其他友好國家。相反，愈依賴俄油入口的國家，俄國油企減少出口對他們石油入口的影響便愈大。換句話，歐美企圖把制裁俄羅斯經濟的範圍擴大至資源領域，有可能最終害己不害人。

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授 facebook.com/economics3.0

（本網發表的文章若提出批評，旨在指出相關制度、政策或措施存在錯誤或缺點，目的是促使矯正或消除這些錯誤或缺點，循合法途徑予以改善，絕無意圖煽動他人對政府或其他社群產生憎恨、不滿或敵意。）

