Talk of the town：The Shandong aircraft carrier

【明報專訊】The Shandong aircraft carrier (山東艦), along with two guided-missile destroyers,Yan'an and Zhanjiang, as well as the guided-missile frigate (護衛艦) Yuncheng, stayed in Hong Kong from 3 July to 7 July. The public was allowed to board and visit the aircraft carrier over the weekend, and tickets for visiting the fleet were quickly sold out within minutes. Some secondary school students who visited the fleet described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.