Talk of the town：Fisheries in Hong Kong

【明報專訊】A fishing moratorium (休漁期) is a temporary ban on fishing activities in a specific area. In 1999, the Chinese government set up the fishing moratorium in the South China Sea (南海) to restrict fisherman from catching fish. In 2025, the fishing moratorium is effective from 1 May to 16 August. It allows fish populations to recover and replenish in order to maintain sustainable fisheries. This temporary ban on fishing helps prevent over-exploitation(過度開發) of fish stocks and supports the long-term health of marine ecosystems.