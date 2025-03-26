Talk of the town : Cantonese opera in Hong Kong

【明報專訊】Sunbeam Theatre (新光戲院), the renowned North Point venue best known for its Cantonese opera performances, staged its final show on 3rd March, bidding farewell to fans and opera enthusiasts after serving the people of Hong Kong for 52 years. The operator of Sunbeam Theatre, Mr. Lee Kui-ming, said that although the theatre has completed its historic mission, the spirit and culture it carries will endure.