【明報專訊】As the days grow warmer, signalling the arrival of the flowering season, spring has begun. Floral displays have emerged in various mainland cities such as Beijing, Chongqing, and Guangzhou, attracting numerous tourists. Reports indicate that flower viewing has not only increased the sales of these cities but has also spurred growth in related industries such as hotels and retail services.
教育
2025年3月19日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第435期
Talk of the town：Spring flowers boost tourism
