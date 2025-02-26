【明報專訊】It is commonly known that training AI models requires massive investments and electricity costs. The US tech giants competing in AI, such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, have revealed that their research and development in AI have cost billions. However, DeepSeek claims that its model can perform reasoning tasks at the same level as OpenAI's models while having only spent US$5.6 million on its invention.
Talk of the town : Challenges brought by DeepSeek
