Talk of the town：Agriculture in Hong Kong

【明報專訊】The government has announced a proposal for land requisition at San Tin, Yuen Long, for the development of the San Tin Technopole (新田科技城). The proposal involves the requisition of 1776 private lots with a total area of about 171 hectares. Shun Sum Yuen Farm (信芯園) is one of the targeted lands in the land requisition proposal. It is a famous farm among the locals, known for its iconic and breathtaking sunflower fields. The land requisition has caught public attention and led to discussions about agriculture in Hong Kong.