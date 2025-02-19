【明報專訊】The government has announced a proposal for land requisition at San Tin, Yuen Long, for the development of the San Tin Technopole (新田科技城). The proposal involves the requisition of 1776 private lots with a total area of about 171 hectares. Shun Sum Yuen Farm (信芯園) is one of the targeted lands in the land requisition proposal. It is a famous farm among the locals, known for its iconic and breathtaking sunflower fields. The land requisition has caught public attention and led to discussions about agriculture in Hong Kong.
2025年2月19日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第431期
Talk of the town：Agriculture in Hong Kong
