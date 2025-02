【明報專訊】The housing problem is always a bone of contention, with the public demanding a better government solution to solve such issues. Firstly, the price of a flat in Hong Kong is exceedingly high. According to a 2024 report, housing prices in Hong Kong have been the least affordable in the world for 14 consecutive years, requiring 16.7 years of living without any expenses to fully pay off the price of a flat.