報料
文章
文章
圖片
影片
報料
主頁
每日明報
即時新聞
明報影片
明報生活
訂戶專享
會員平台
日報
即時
影片
專題
文章
文章
圖片
影片
主頁
每日明報
要聞
港聞
經濟
娛樂
副刊
社評
觀點
中國
國際
教育
體育
英文
作家專欄
大灣區
圖片看世界
即時新聞
即時港聞
即時熱點
即時娛樂
即時經濟
即時地產
即時兩岸
即時國際
即時體育
即時文摘
專題報道
圖輯
即時新聞總覽
明報影片
每日明報
即時新聞
明報生活
明報OL網
明報健康網
訂戶專享
個人化新聞
我的書籤
訂戶通知
電子報
電子報(學生版)
昔日明報
會員平台
服務一覽
訂閱電子報
付款方法
常見問題
客戶已選取服務
使用條款及細則
更改個人資料
點看「日報」新聞分類
每日明報
要聞
港聞
經濟
娛樂
副刊
社評
觀點
中國
國際
教育
體育
英文
作家專欄
大灣區
圖片看世界
教育
2024年12月4日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第424期
大人ing：由逃避到立志
張可欣：夢想，今次我來主動抓緊！
視聽之娛：閱讀的濾鏡和透鏡——《用日本電影讀日本文學：從夏目漱石到村上春樹》
時事中文：古今偽造文件騙術
超譯中文：扮動物 養身心——古人養生大法
文字發酵：「風盛」的知識
文字發酵：參考答案
Talk of the town：Three Runway System
Talk of the town：New Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport is Open!
Answers：Talk of the town
Grammar：Get
Answers：Grammar
Game
Answers：Horizon
Answers：Talk of the town
【明報專訊】■Game
上 / 下一篇新聞
大人ing：由逃避到立志
張可欣：夢想，今次我來主動抓緊！
視聽之娛：閱讀的濾鏡和透鏡——《用日本電影讀日本文學：從夏目漱石到村上春樹》
時事中文：古今偽造文件騙術
超譯中文：扮動物 養身心——古人養生大法
文字發酵：「風盛」的知識
文字發酵：參考答案
Talk of the town：Three Runway System
Talk of the town：New Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport is Open!
Answers：Talk of the town
Grammar：Get
Answers：Grammar
Game
Answers：Horizon
大人ing：由逃避到立志
張可欣：夢想，今次我來主動抓緊！
視聽之娛：閱讀的濾鏡和透鏡——《用日本電影讀日本文學：從夏目漱石到村上春樹》
時事中文：古今偽造文件騙術
超譯中文：扮動物 養身心——古人養生大法
文字發酵：「風盛」的知識
文字發酵：參考答案
Talk of the town：Three Runway System
Talk of the town：New Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport is Open!
Grammar：Get
Answers：Grammar
Game
Answers：Horizon
prev
next
相關新聞
Talk of the town：Three Runway System
Talk of the town：New Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport is Open!