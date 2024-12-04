Talk of the town：New Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport is Open!

【明報專訊】The airport's three-runway system, which took eight years to build and cost $141.5 billion, started operating on November 28th. Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong said that the Hong Kong International Airport, under the three-runway system, will be able to handle 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of freight annually. He also pointed out that the airport currently connects Hong Kong with nearly 200 global destinations and expects airlines to utilize the new runway to introduce new routes.