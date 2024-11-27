Talk of the town：Green Burial in Hong Kong

【明報專訊】Where would you like future generations to pay their respects to you on Ching Ming Festival after you have passed away? These are questions that people seldom think and discuss, as discussing death is often considered a taboo in Chinese society. Currently, common burial practices involve interring the full body in a cemetery or placing cremated ashes (骨灰) in a niche. However, there is a growing focus on green burials, an eco-friendlier after-death arrangement.