【明報專訊】During major events and festivals, countless drones dance across the night sky in Hong Kong to celebrate these special occasions. Beyond their captivating aerial displays, these drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), symbolize more than just a visual feast; they embody a transformative technology that holds immense potential for everyday applications and emergency situations alike.
教育
2024年10月30日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第419期
Talk of the town：Application of drones in Hong Kong
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next