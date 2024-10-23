【明報專訊】Hong Kong heavily depends on the Dongjiang（東江） in Guangdong Province as its primary water source, accounting for over half of the region's water supply. This river plays a vital role in meeting Hong Kong's freshwater needs through an extensive long-distance water supply system. In addition to the Dongjiang supply, Hong Kong utilizes a network of reservoirs and desalination plants to augment its water resources.
2024年10月23日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第418期
Talk of the town : Water supplies in Hong Kong
