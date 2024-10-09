Talk of the town：Protecting wild animals in Hong Kong

【明報專訊】The elusive Eurasian otter (歐亞水獺) is listed as Class II protected species in China. It was discovered by the Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden research team in February this year at the confluence of the Ng Tung River (梧桐河) and Sheung Yue River (雙魚河) near Sheung Shui, where they found what appeared to be animal secretions. Subsequent genetic testing confirmed that it indeed belonged to the Eurasian otter.