教育
Smarties' Power English 第410期

Talk of the town：Reclaiming for development

【明報專訊】In an announcement published on the 8th of March, the government has proposed reclaiming the land in Yuen Long San Tin for the development of the San Tin Technopole project. This plan includes the eviction of the non-indigenous village, Ha Wan Tsuen (下灣村), located near the border in Lok Ma Chau（落馬洲）. On the same day, officials from the Lands Department arrived village to indicate that the expected relocation period would be between the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2027.

