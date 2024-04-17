【明報專訊】In recent years, there have been efforts to manage the population of wild boars. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) started capturing and humanely destroying wild boars that roam in urban areas since November 2021. The Director of the Environmental Protection Department stated that as of February 2024, the AFCD had "humanely disposed of" over 910 wild boars.
教育
Smarties' Power English 第407期
Talk of the town：Encountering wildlife in Hong Kong
