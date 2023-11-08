Talk of the town : Transport fare subsidy for Hong Kong commuters

【明報專訊】The government introduced the Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme in 2019 to alleviate the financial burden on citizens in relation to transport fares. Starting from the 16th of each month, commuters can collect the public transport fare subsidy of the previous month by tapping their Octopus cards through the subsidy collection points installed at each MTR station. Did you receive yours? Go and tap your card on the reader to check!