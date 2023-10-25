Talk of the town：Foreign domestic helpers say ''NO'' to hunger at work

【明報專訊】Due to Hong Kong's economic development during the 1970s, the government allowed the importation of foreign domestic helpers (FDHs) in order to meet the demand for domestic helpers. As of the end of 2022, there were around 338,000 FDHs in Hong Kong. 56.2% and 41.4% of them came from the Philippines and Indonesia respectively. The employers are required to provide benefits to FDHs, but there are cases of FDHs being denied their basic human rights — having enough food.