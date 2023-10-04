Talk of the town：Facing population ageing

【明報專訊】Similar to South Korea, Japan and Singapore, Hong Kong is currently facing the issue of population ageing. According to the Census and Statistics Department's population projections, the percentage of elderly persons aged 65 and above in the total population of Hong Kong will increase to 26% in 2029 and 34% in 2049. This implies that one in every four Hong Kong people in 2029 and about one in every three Hong Kong people in 2049 will be over 65 years of age. Solving this issue requires the concerted effort of the government and the entire society.