Talk of the town：July 2023 set to be the hottest month on record

【明報專訊】The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) under the United Nations (UN) and another international organisation have jointly announced that July 2023 saw a record average global temperature and was ''very likely'' to be the world's hottest month since the 1940s. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, said that ''Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning'', adding that ''the era of global boiling has arrived''.