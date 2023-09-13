Talk of the town : Arctic could be ice-free in summer by 2030s

【明報專訊】A study published in Nature Communications concludes that the Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in summer by the 2030s, which is about a decade sooner than the experts and researchers previously predicted. According to the scientists, as long as the sea ice covers less than 1 million square kilometres in Arctic Ocean, which is about 7% of its area, the Arctic is then regarded as "ice-free".
