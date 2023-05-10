Talk of the town : New ways of dealing with food waste

【明報專訊】Most of the food waste in Hong Kong is disposed of in landfills along with other municipal solid waste (MSW). 11,358 tonnes of MSW was disposed away in landfills every day in 2021. The largest category of MSW was food waste, which made up about 3,437 tonnes and takes up about 30% of total MSW. Over 1,095 tonnes of the daily food waste dumped at landfills came from commercial and industrial sources like restaurants, hotels, wet markets, and the food production and processing industries.