【明報專訊】The government has been developing Hong Kong as a smart city by introducing AI and big data technologies in the provision of public services. An AI chatbot "Bonny" was launched in 2019 to facilitate the public's search for more than 3300 government forms and e-Government services. Besides, a Traffic Data Analytics System has been used by the Transport Department to more accurately assess traffic conditions, enhancing traffic management and improving efficiency.
教育
2023年4月26日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第375期
Talk of the town : Hong Kong Smart City
