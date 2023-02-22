Talk of the town : Smoke-free generation

【明報專訊】The Smoking (Public Health) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 has come into effect on 30 April 2022. It will ban the import, promotion, manufacture, sale, and possession of alternative smoking products for commercial purposes, including e-cigarettes. Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health（香港吸煙與健康委員會）further proposed a plan to create a 'smoke-free generation' by 2025, which means that Hong Kong residents who were born in or after 2009 will be banned from buying cigarettes.