Talk of the town : Light Pollution

【明報專訊】The Environmental and Ecology Bureau announced enhancements to the Charter on External Lighting on 28 October 2022. The participants of the Charter on External Lighting need to switch off their external lighting installations at an earlier time, which is from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the following day. The participants also need to turn off non-static lighting installations or switch them to static mode from 10 p.m. . The enhancements took effect on 1 January 2023.