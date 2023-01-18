Talk of the town : Year of the Rabbit

【明報專訊】Chinese New Year is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. It is the most important festival in Chinese culture. We will be celebrating our Chinese New Year, a year of the rabbit, on 22 Jan 2023. Although the traditions vary from different places, it is always a time for reunion dinners, blessings and fireworks. Let's go through the customs and traditions for the celebration of the CNY.