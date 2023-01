【明報專訊】China is known for its rich biodiversity, with about 35,000 species of higher plants, accounting for 10% of the world's total, ranking the country third globally. It also has 686 species of mammals, ranking China first in the world in terms of the "uniqueness rate". Yunnan is the province with the richest variety of wildlife species in the country. From 1992 to 2020, a total of 3,718 new species were discovered in the province.