【明報專訊】The hexagonal volcanic rock columns （六角形火山岩柱） located in Hong Kong have been selected as one of the First 100 International Union of Geological Sciences (ICUS) Geographical Heritage Sites. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) has described the hexagonal columns as worthy for Hong Kong people to pay attention to, calling on the public to learn how to conserve the environment.
教育
2022年11月30日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第360期
Talk of the town : Hexagonal volcanic rock columns
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next