Talk of the town : Popularising use of Mandarin?

【明報專訊】Legislative Council member Kenneth Lau put a question to the government in May 2022, urging civil servants in Hong Kong to enhance their Mandarin proficiency. On the other hand, some localist groups are worried about the increasingly popular use of Mandarin, citing the importance of the protection of Cantonese and Hong Kong culture. There have been heated debates on this topic for decades. Let's take a look at some relevant figures and news stories!